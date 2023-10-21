Bharti Airtel announced that the company has extended its 5G coverage to 81 districts in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. The availability of Airtel’s 5G services encompasses regions like Khajuraho, Gwalior, and Sukma, catering to both urban and remote areas.

Furthermore, the company’s focus has led to initiatives, such as the establishment of India’s private 5G network at the BOSCH facility in Bengaluru and the introduction of the Airtel Xstream Air Fiber, showcasing its 5G capabilities.

Similarly, in Rajasthan, Airtel’s 5G service has reached all 50 districts, serving over 2.7 million customers. The network expansion, covering regions like Jaipur, Jaisalmer, and Mount Abu, is Airtel’s ongoing commitment to providing reliable and advanced telecommunications services to its customers.

