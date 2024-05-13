Bharti Airtel (Airtel) and Google Cloud on Monday have entered into a long-term collaboration to deliver cloud solutions to Indian businesses, offering a suite of cutting-edge cloud solutions from Google Cloud to fast-track cloud adoption and modernisation for Airtel’s customers.

In addition, Airtel will provide a suite of cloud managed services to its customer base of more than 2,000 large enterprises and one-million emerging businesses. Through this collaboration, the two companies are targeting the large and growing Indian public cloud services market, which is expected to reach $17.8 billion by 2027 (as per IDC), Airtel said in a statement.

The two companies will bring together their unique strengths of connectivity and AI technology to develop industry-leading artificial intelligence/ machine learning (AI/ ML) solutions that Airtel will train on its large data set.

These unique solutions will drive greater value to Airtel’s customers and will include geospatial analytics solutions with advanced location intelligence for trend-spotting, predictive capabilities, market assessment, site selection, risk management, and asset tracking; voice analytics solutions for superior conversational applications trained across languages; and marketing technology solutions to forecast consumer behaviour, perform tailored audience segmentations, and streamline content creation with high-precision contextual ads at reduced costs, it said.

In addition to these offerings, Airtel has developed an end-to-end IoT solution designed for the utility sector that combines connectivity, Google Cloud services, and application software under one offering, enabling seamless, hassle-free, and faster deployment.

To power its cloud-based solutions business, Airtel has also set-up a managed services center in Pune with 300+ experts who are being trained to champion Google Cloud services and develop world-class tech solutions, the Sunil Bharti owned company said.

“As India accelerates its digital transformation, cutting-edge cloud and AI solutions will be at the heart and center of this change,” Gopal Vittal, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Airtel, said.

He said with Google Cloud, Airtel will jointly address this market opportunity with secure and scalable cloud solutions for government, enterprises, and emerging businesses. “Together, we will also accelerate the deployment of gen AI in the country and unlock its potential to solve problems,” he said.

Airtel will also leverage Google Cloud’s gen AI capabilities to transform its customer experiences and interactions across its offerings of mobile, broadband, and digital TV, and to streamline its internal processes and operations. Airtel will also extend these capabilities to its B2B customers in India and globally, Vittal added.

“Through this partnership, we aim to explore and build transformative solutions that can enhance Airtel’s customer experiences,” Thomas Kurian, CEO, Google Cloud, said.