BHEL announces boiler light-up for 800 MW North Chennai Super Critical Project

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Leading public sector power equipment maker Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) has conducted the boiler light-up of 1x800 MW North Chennai Thermal Power Station (NCTPS) Stage Ill.
The event, held through video conferencing, was conducted in the presence of Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, P Thangamani, Minister for Electricity, Prohibition and Excise and other senior officials of the Tamil Nadu government, TANGEDCO and BHEL, said a company statement.
The NCTPS Stage Ill project is the highest rating thermal power project and the first supercritical project to undergo boiler light-up in Tamil Nadu.
BHEL’s scope of work in the NCTPS Stage Ill project involves design, engineering, manufacture, supply, erection, commissioning and civil works for the Main Plant Package.
BHEL is also executing TANGEDCO’s 2x660 MW Ennore SEZ, 2x800 MW Uppur and 2x660 MW Udangudi power projeccts.
