BHEL launches ‘Quality First’ initiative

State-owned engineering firm BHEL on Monday launched ‘Quality First’ initiative to transform its quality processes and systems to meet the future requirements.
Talking to PTI, a BHEL spokesperson said it has built a strong reputation in quality with products known for their sturdiness, performance and longevity delivering maximum value to the customers.
However, he said that in today’s dynamic market scenario, the requirements are becoming increasingly demanding, cost competitive and the robustness of quality processes is a pre-requisite for any company to succeed.
Keeping these imperatives in view, BHEL is reviewing and revitalizing its quality processes and systems to better meet the future requirements.
Mission ‘Quality First’ focuses on four objectives -- empower, educate, engage and encourage employees, and putting in place the latest quality processes and systems to further strengthen the quality mind-set within the company.
BHEL is implementing a structured model -- Quality360 (latest in-house QMER model) -- to measure and improve the quality system maturity index across all its divisions.
Business Excellence movement has been initiated in-line with the latest EFQM 2020 (European Foundation Quality Model). The company has taken a number of steps, including standardization of quality processes and systems, extensive training programs at various levels and introduction of reward schemes to create a future ready workforce, delivering superior products and services.
BHEL has received numerous quality awards and was the first PSU to get the CII-EXIM Bank Prize in the year 2006. The PSU adopted the ISO 9000 quality system since its inception in India in early 90’s and today all its divisions are ISO-9001 certified.
The company is committed to meet and exceed the present and future requirements of its customers by delivering excellent quality products and services.
‘Quality First’ initiative, an integral part of BHEL’s multi-pronged Transformation Strategy, is another step towards achieving organisational excellence focusing on maximizing customer value, the spokesperson said.
