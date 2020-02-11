BHEL Q3 profit down 17 per cent to ₹162 cr

The resolution of ballooning tax arrears
State-owned engineering firm BHEL on Tuesday reported 17 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at ₹161.81 crore for December quarter 2019, mainly due to lower revenue. The company’s profit in the year-ago period stood at ₹196.43 crore, a BSE filing said.
Total income in the third quarter of this fiscal declined to ₹5,827.74 crore from ₹7,563.51 crore in the year-ago period.
During April-December period, the consolidated profit declined to ₹63.83 crore from ₹321.64 crore in the same period a year ago. Its profit in 2018-19 was ₹1,009.16 crore.
Shares of the company settled at Rs 38.55 apiece, up 0.78 per cent, on the BSE.
