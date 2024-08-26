Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has signed contracts worth over ₹11,000 crore with Adani Power Limited and its subsidiary Mahan Energen Limited. The agreements involve setting up three supercritical thermal power projects, each with a 2x800 MW capacity, in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

The shares of Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) were trading at ₹297.05 up by ₹0.90 or 0.30% on the BSE today at noon.

BHEL will supply equipment including boilers, turbines, and generators, as well as supervise erection and commissioning. The projects are to be completed within 49 to 55 months.

The order encompasses two projects in Kawai, Rajasthan, and one in Mahan, Madhya Pradesh. This domestic contract significantly bolsters BHEL’s order book in the power sector.