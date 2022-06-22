BHTC launches manufacturing facility in Pune

Behr-Hella Thermocontrol GmbH (BHTC), a leading automotive displays, climate control and thermal management player, announced the launch of its fully integrated manufacturing facility in Pune.

The new facility was inaugurated in the presence of Michael Jaeger, CEO, BHTC Group; Sudeesh Karimbingal, Managing Director, BHTC India, and Kress Kolja, Group CFO and Board Member of BHTC India, and other company officials.

The facility is spread over an area of 1,20,000 sq feet and employs around 300 people. The company has already invested about €10 million in India and has committed another €8-10 million until 2023. The new facility will cater to local and global customers.

BHTC has Tata Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra as its local clients and Audi, Mercedes-Benz, Volkswagen, Skoda and Volvo as its global clients.

The Pune facility specialises in end-to-end product development and manufacturing of advanced human machine interface (HMI) and climate control panels. The company recently upgraded its manufacturing capability and capacity in India.

The facility houses advanced testing and validation center, global R&D center, global IT and shared services, all under one roof.

Why it is important

Opening of the new facility underscores the strategic importance of India as one of the key pillars of BHTC’s global R&D network. . With the expansion, BHTC aims to accelerate the global development activities in the coming months and ramp up its R&D strength to about 300.

Sudeesh Karimbingal, Managing Director, BHTC India, said, “The investment in the new facility not only meets the increased demand for our products but is also has a positive cascading effect on employment generation and skill development. We are very well positioned to achieve our 2025 strategic goal – to be the market leader in India for automotive HMI and climate control products. We aim to outperform the industry by growing over 15 per cent CAGR in the next five years based on the strong order book.”