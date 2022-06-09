Enforcement Directorate attaches Bhushan Power & Steel’s chartered aircraft

A chartered aircraft of Bhushan Power & Steel Ltd (BPSL) has been attached by the Enforcement Directorate under the Prevention of Money-laundering Act (PMLA).

The Cessna 525 A CJ 2+ aircraft, which was valued at ₹30.91 crore, belongs to Bhushan Airways Services Private Limited, a company controlled and owned by Sanjay Singal, the former managing director of BPSL, the agency stated. The ED said the attachment order was issued on Wednesday.

The ED had earlier attached various immovable and movable assets, including residential and commercial properties at London, Mumbai and Delhi, which were valued at ₹4,423.36 crore. By confiscating the aircraft, the value of total attachment in this case comes to about ₹4,454.27 crore, explained ED officials.

"Investigations revealed that Sanjay Singal generated proceeds of crime through siphoning of loan funds from BPSL and layered it through various entities under his control and such proceeds of crime were used towards acquisition as well as for repayment of the bank loan taken for acquiring the aircraft," said the ED officials.

The agency had initiated money laundering probe on the basis of an FIR Central Bureau of Investigation had registered on April 5, 2019, under various sections of Indian Penal Code and Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, against various suspects, including Sanjay Singal, the then MD of BPSL, and others.