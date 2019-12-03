Big Boy Toyz showroom now in Hyderabad

Big Boy Toyz, known for pre-owned luxury cars, has opened a branch in Hyderabad.

Spread over 6,000 sq ft, the branch marks BBT’s first of many branch offices planned in southern India.

“We are expanding our presence into the southern community, starting with Telangana,” said Jatin Ahuja, owner of Big Boy Toyz. “As a customer oriented pre-owned luxury car unit, we believe our core values and relationship-based dealing is an assurance of superior quality. With new avenues opening, we look forward to providing the passionate riders of Telangana with best-in-class travel machines from 28 exotic brands.”

As a luxury car hub, BBT is known for having the widest range of German-engineered and American classic cars. The BBT showroom in Gurugram, Haryana and a studio in Mumbai have helped more than 6,000 customers with their dream cars. The new branch will provide an extensive array of luxury cars under one roof.

Jatin Ahuja started with Big Boy Toyz in 2009 and aims to transform the pre-owned luxury car business in India.

Big Boy Toyz was launched in September 2010, as a one-stop destination for iconic, premium cars such as Bentley, Ferrari, Cadillac, Chrysler and Aston Martin.