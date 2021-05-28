BigBasket acquisition part of creating a large consumer digital ecosystem: Tata Digital CEO

The acquisition of BigBasket fits in perfectly with the vision of creating a large consumer digital ecosystem, according to Pratik Pal, CEO of Tata Digital

Tata Digital Limited, a 100 per cent subsidiary of Tata Sons Private Limited has acquired a majority stake in Supermarket Grocery Supplies Private Limited (BigBasket) – India’s largest e-commerce player in the food & grocery segment. Tata Group is building a digital consumer ecosystem addressing consumer needs across categories in a unified manner and online food & grocery is an important part of this ecosystem. Accordingly, this acquisition presents an attractive opportunity for Tata Group in its overall vision of creating a digital ecosystem, said a press statement.

“Grocery is one of the largest components of an individual’s consumption basket in India, and Bigbasket as India’s largest e-grocery player, fits in perfectly with our vision of creating a large consumer digital ecosystem. We are delighted to welcome Bigbasket as a part of the Tata Digital,” Pal said.

E-grocery has been one of the fastest growing segments in the consumer e-commerce space and its growth is propelled with India’s rising consumption and digital penetration. The current pandemic has further accelerated its adoption as consumers seek the convenience of ordering quality groceries delivered safely at home.

BigBasket was founded in 2011 in Bangalore and has expanded its presence to 25+ cities across India since then. In the e-grocery space, BigBasket provides one of the largest assortments (50,000+ SKUs) and provides customers the convenience of home deliveries on preferred dates and timeslots. It also operates a farm-to-fork supply chain with over [12,000] farmers and several collection centers across India to deliver high quality & fresh fruits and vegetables to its customers.

Hari Menon, CEO of Bigbasket, said: “We are extremely excited about our future as a part of Tata Group. As a part of the Tata Ecosystem we would be able to build stronger consumer connect and accelerate our journey.”