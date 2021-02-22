bigbasket serves infringement notice on Coimbatore-based grocery startup

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
bigbasket, an online supermarket backed by Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, has served a cease and desist notice to Coimbatore-based start-up dailybasket.com asking the latter to close down its business and handover its domains. The notice alleges infringement of bigbasket’s trademark and brand.
“We (dailybasket.com) are a tiny online/offline grocery startup currently only serving in Coimbatore. We recently received a cease and desist letter from bigbasket to close down our operations and hand over our domains (ie, our business) to them because we have 'basket' in our brand and we also sell groceries online,” dailybasket posted in a website <bbisabully.com>.
”We started our operations in August 2020. Our plan is to set up a string of mini supermarkets throughout Coimbatore and make them act as delivery hubs for our online business. Currently, we operate one warehouse and about to open a mini-store on February 25. Though we have a word 'basket' in our brand and we do deliver online groceries, it doesn't mean we copied their trademarks or unethically copied their website and apps. We never misuse bigbasket's brand in any way as they claimed in the cease and desist letter. This is our attempt to debunk their claims,” it said.
When contacted, bigbasket declined to comment.
Except the word 'basket', there are no similarities or trademark violations in the brand logo. Colours are different, font is different, graphics is different and the name itself is different, it said, adding, “so they want to sue us because we have 'basket' in our name”.
According to the notice, dailybasket.com should stop using the domain name, discontinue the mobile apps, stop all the operations immediately and transfer the domain name to bigbasket.
“The use of the word ‘daily’ along with ‘basket’ does not make your name distinctive, and our client strongly believes that you have dishonestly adopted the name and mark ‘dailybasket’ to make your name and mark deceptively and/or confusingly similar to our client’s brand bigbasket,” dailybasket said, quoting the legal notice.
bigbasket has also alleged a deliberate copying its layout (with insignificant minor changes), and created a mobile App under name “Daily Basket Coimbatore-Best grocery delivery app”, for e-commerce business and selling products that are extremely similar to its mobile applications.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
With initial public offerings galore, we give you a cheat sheet to score some good grades
The key indices have retreated from theirs record levels; downside pressure could continue
Biggest risk in selling funds in a rising scenario is exiting early and missing out on further gains
Go for a standard vector-borne diseases policy if you don’t have a regular health plan
After facing severe droughts for several years, farmers in western Maharashtra have turned the corner through ...
Padma Shri awardee Ramachandra Pulavar — the 12th generation exponent of Tholpavakoothu in his family — on ...
Against considerable odds, Drishyam 2 delivers a story that’s just as good as — if not better than — the ...
Studies have shown that dance exercises may help people cope with chronic lung problems
Its name is the starting point of a brand’s journey and can make a big difference in the success sweepstakes
Sober spirits are the in thing
A peek into where ad spends went last year and where they are headed tomorrow
Can Swiggy Instamart disrupt the ecommerce groceries space, currently ruled by the Amazons and Big Baskets? ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...