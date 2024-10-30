Biggies Burger, a burger chain brand is targeting to expand its presence aggressively by adding 25 stores every quarter. The company added nearly 24 stores in its last quarter, bringing its current store presence to 150 stores.

Biggies currently operates over 150 stores, surpassing ₹120 crore in revenue, with plans to scale to ₹500 crore within the next 18-24 months. Biraja Rout, Founder, Biggies Burger, identifies Karnataka and Tamil Nadu as key regions for its expansion, “In Karnataka, our growth is centred in Bengaluru, while in Tamil Nadu, we have extended our presence to smaller cities like Salem, Coimbatore, and Hosur.”

Additionally, the QSR brand has managed to build a nationwide footprint in Tier 2 cities, including Bhubaneswar and Jamshedpur, with 60 percent of stores in Tier 2 and 3 cities and the remaining 40 percent in Tier 1 locations.

Emphasising the significance of Bengaluru and Chennai for its revenue growth, Rout said, “Although we have a presence across South India, our primary focus is on establishing Chennai and Bangalore as ₹ 10 crore-per-month markets within the next 18 months. Andhra Pradesh and Kerala combined are expected to contribute an additional 7 to 8 crore per month. We believe South India offers sufficient growth potential to help us achieve our ₹500 crore annual target, with added support from our presence in East India.” Currently, Biggies operates in 16 states and 37 cities, including 25 stores in Tamil Nadu and 37 in Karnataka.

The company also plans to invest heavily in franchise partnerships to drive its expansion strategy. Rout highlighted franchising as a key focus, “We are heavily focused on franchising as a core investment strategy and plan to deepen this approach. Franchising in India has untapped potential; it is not yet a mature market, but interest in franchising as an entrepreneurial path is growing rapidly.” He added that the company’s primary investments will be in marketing, team building, and product equity rather than in capital expenditure for company-owned stores

Founded in 2011 as a homegrown burger brand specializing in grilled burgers, Biggies has raised ₹210 crore across two funding rounds.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit