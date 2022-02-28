BikeWo acquires Munim App

BikeWo, an EV two-wheeler charger smart hub networks, acquired Bengaluru-based staff management and business intelligence platform Munim App in a cash-and-stock based deal.

Following this acquisition, Munim will continue to operate independently, but shall simultaneously provide exclusive technology and scale-up support to BikeWo in the near future. The move is strategically-oriented and is expected to be highly beneficial in fortifying the business operations of both the start-ups over the long term.

With this acquisition, Hyderabad-based Bikewo has also absorbed the workforce and intellectual properties of Munim App into its fold. Henceforth,founders of Munim App will be handling its technology arm and shall be placed on the Board of Advisors of BikeWo, while the organizational structure of the Munim App team remains the same.

Additionally, BikeWo is looking to leverage Munim App’s technological expertise to build and nurture internal and external digital processes and systems that will help them to grow exponentially and pave the way towards their strong presence across the nation.

“We believe the Munim team’s cutting-edge expertise in technology and digitalisation will enable us to remotely optimally manage BikeWo’s staff attendance, salary disbursal, and workforce management, among other aspects in the near future. Having an n-house technology partner like the Munim app will allow us to be able to take on larger operations and transactions with more ease, convenience, and efficiency,’‘ Vidhyasagar Reddy, Co-Founder & Chief Operating Officer, BikeWo said in a release on Monday.

Anupam Shah, Founder, Munim App said: Over the next one year, the Munim App team will work dedicated to strengthening the back-end technology and digital interactions at BikeWo. Thereafter, BikeWo and Munim will be working together to expand our tech-enabled, digital-first offerings to many other stakeholders across the Indian EV market, including OEMs, automobile dealers, and so on.’‘