BioAsia 2021 attracts support from corporates in life sciences

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
BioAsia 2021, which is all set to go live in its 18th edition from February 22 here, is being backed by corporates in the life sciences sector.
Dr Reddy’s Laboratories and Novartis are principal industry hosts, Aurobindo Pharma, Hetero and Laurus Labs are industry co-hosts. The event is also supported by Sai Life Sciences, GVK Bio Sciences, Bharat Biotech, Cytiva, Ferring Pharmaceuticals, Virchow Biotech, US Pharmacopeia, MN Park, Bharat Serums and Vaccines, K Raheja and Biological E.
With the theme of ‘Move the Needle,’ BioAsia 2021 is expected to have a participation of about 30,000 life sciences professionals from around the world in an action-packed two-day conference over February 22-23, 2021.
The event will witness a wide array of panels on the Covid-19 pandemic and how it has led to various changes in the life sciences industry across the globe.
The forum will feature Satya Nadella (CEO, Microsoft), Dr Soumya Swaminathan (Chief Scientific Officer, World Health Organisation), Dr Peter Marks (Director, CBER, FDA), Dr VK Paul (Member, NITI Aayog), Dr Richard Hatchet (CEO, CEPI), Dr Trevor Mundel (President, Global Health, Gates Foundation), and many more.
Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, Industries & Commerce, Government of Telangana, said, “Over the years, the partnership between the Government and industries has grown and this has transformed into many success stories in the life sciences sector in the state.”
Shakthi Nagappan, CEO of BioAsia and Director of Telangana Life Sciences, said, “An event of this scale would not have been possible without the cohesive support of the industry. With the support we have been receiving for the forum, we are able to expand the platform.”
