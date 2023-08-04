Biocon Biologics Ltd (BBL), a subsidiary of Biocon, has announced a series of significant leadership appointments aimed at transforming the organisation and realising the company’s ambition of building a global biosimilars leader

Rhonda Duffy assumes the role of Chief Operating Officer (COO), spearheading pivotal responsibilities encompassing manufacturing, quality control, and supply chain management. She brings over 30 years of experience in the global pharmaceuticals industry, the company noted.

Sandeep Athalye who has been with Biocon Biologics for over six years as its Chief Medical Officer has been elevated to Chief Development Officer to head CMC, Clinical Development and Medical and Regulatory Affairs.

David Gibson joins the company from GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) to lead all licensing, strategic partnering and business development activities as its Global Head – Business Development Stephanie Wasco joins as Head of Communications – Advanced Markets to lead Corporate and Marketing Communications and Product Branding in Advanced Markets such as the US and Europe.

In addition, Biocon Biologics has on-boarded global leadership talent across several functions including Manufacturing Science and Technology (MSAT), Clinical Development, Finance, HR, Legal and Compliance.

“These new additions to the leadership team bring rich, global experience which will help prepare the organization for the future and ensure seamless integration of the recently acquired global biosimilars business from Viatris. Moreover, it will allow us to enhance performance, reliability and sustainability while delivering on our commitment of bringing high-quality affordable biosimilars to millions of patients across the globe,” said Shreehas Tambe, CEO & Managing Director, Biocon Biologics.