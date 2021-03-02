Biocon Biologics appoints Susheel Umesh as Chief Commercial Officer for emerging markets

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Biocon Biologics Ltd, a subsidiary of Biocon Ltd, has announced that Susheel Umesh has joined Biocon Biologics as the Chief Commercial Officer - Emerging Markets (CCO-EMs) with effect from March 1, 2021.
He is expected to drive the company’s business in the Emerging Markets (EMs) and will also be responsible for the Branded Formulations business.
Shreehas Tambe promoted as Deputy CEO of Biocon Biologics
Susheel has over 30 years of experience in the pharmaceuticals industry, having worked in India, France and Sub-Saharan Africa for leading global pharma companies. He has managed global brands as well as led different functions in India and overseas in Sales & Marketing, Business Development and Operations Excellence. Most recently, he led the domestic formulations of an Indian biotech company as its Chief Executive Officer, the company said in a regulatory filing to exchanges.
His expertise in building businesses based on patient-centricity, ethics and business integrity makes him a perfect fit for Biocon Biologics’ Emerging Markets business at a time when the company is setting up a direct commercial presence in many of these markets to cater to the rapidly increasing demand for biosimilars.
Covid-19 vaccine price is too low to sustain: Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw
Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Executive Chairperson, Biocon Biologics, said “As Chief Commercial Officer, Susheel will be responsible for driving the company’s growth strategy in Emerging Markets on a platform of affordable access. With Dr Arun Chandavarkar taking over as Managing Director of Biocon Biologics, Shreehas Tambe as Deputy CEO and Susheel as CCO, I believe we now have a strong leadership team to drive the future growth of our biosimilars business. Biocon Biologics is built on strong business fundamentals and the biosimilars market remains a large addressable opportunity. I am confident of returning the company to its high growth trajectory soon.”
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
Here is a checklist that equips you to discern the market nuances
Sensex, Nifty 50 have witnessed sharp decline
The fund has consistently outperformed S&P BSE 100 TRI over one, three and five years
Returns are superior to immediate annuity plans, but SCSS can secure better rates for new investors sooner if ...
With the public looking beyond mainstream media for reports from the ground, independent digital platforms are ...
The country hasn’t had a quiet moment since the military seized power on February 1
The Tatmadaw sees itself as an embodiment of the nationalist soul of Myanmar. But their brand of nationalism ...
While Supreme Court has cleared the way for women seeking longer tenures and senior roles in the Indian Army, ...
Its name is the starting point of a brand’s journey and can make a big difference in the success sweepstakes
Sober spirits are the in thing
A peek into where ad spends went last year and where they are headed tomorrow
Can Swiggy Instamart disrupt the ecommerce groceries space, currently ruled by the Amazons and Big Baskets? ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...