Biocon Biologics appoints Susheel Umesh as Chief Commercial Officer for emerging markets

Biocon Biologics Ltd, a subsidiary of Biocon Ltd, has announced that Susheel Umesh has joined Biocon Biologics as the Chief Commercial Officer - Emerging Markets (CCO-EMs) with effect from March 1, 2021.

He is expected to drive the company’s business in the Emerging Markets (EMs) and will also be responsible for the Branded Formulations business.

Susheel has over 30 years of experience in the pharmaceuticals industry, having worked in India, France and Sub-Saharan Africa for leading global pharma companies. He has managed global brands as well as led different functions in India and overseas in Sales & Marketing, Business Development and Operations Excellence. Most recently, he led the domestic formulations of an Indian biotech company as its Chief Executive Officer, the company said in a regulatory filing to exchanges.

His expertise in building businesses based on patient-centricity, ethics and business integrity makes him a perfect fit for Biocon Biologics’ Emerging Markets business at a time when the company is setting up a direct commercial presence in many of these markets to cater to the rapidly increasing demand for biosimilars.

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Executive Chairperson, Biocon Biologics, said “As Chief Commercial Officer, Susheel will be responsible for driving the company’s growth strategy in Emerging Markets on a platform of affordable access. With Dr Arun Chandavarkar taking over as Managing Director of Biocon Biologics, Shreehas Tambe as Deputy CEO and Susheel as CCO, I believe we now have a strong leadership team to drive the future growth of our biosimilars business. Biocon Biologics is built on strong business fundamentals and the biosimilars market remains a large addressable opportunity. I am confident of returning the company to its high growth trajectory soon.”