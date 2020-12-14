Companies

Biocon Biologics gets CHMP market authorisation for rapid acting insulin

Our Bureau Bengaluru | Updated on December 14, 2020 Published on December 14, 2020

‘European Commission decision on the approval is expected early next year’

Biocon Biologics Ltd (a subsidiary of Biocon Ltd) and Mylan (a subsidiary of Viatris Inc) have received a positive opinion from the European Medicines Agency’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) recommending approval of the market authorisation of Kixelle, a biosimilar Insulin Aspart, which is a rapid acting insulin for the treatment of Type 1 and 2 diabetes.

“The CHMP positive opinion will be considered by the European Commission. The European Commission decision on the approval is expected early next year,” the company said in a regulatory filing to exchanges.

Dr Christiane Hamacher, CEO, Biocon Biologics, said “We are extremely pleased to receive a positive opinion from the European Medicines Agency’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) for our biosimilar Insulin Aspart co-developed with Mylan. This is an endorsement of the quality of our product and the data generated during its development. We look forward to a final decision from the European Commission approving Insulin Aspart, which will enable us to expand our offering to people with diabetes to include a rapid acting insulin analog along with a long acting insulin glargine.”

