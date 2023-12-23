Biocon Biologics Ltd (BBL), a fully integrated global biosimilars company and subsidiary of Biocon, signed a distribution agreement with Sandoz, granting it the exclusive rights to promote, sell, and distribute Adalimumab BS for subcutaneous injection in Japan.

Adalimumab BS for subcutaneous injection (FKB) is a biosimilar of Humira and is indicated for immune-related diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, psoriasis vulgaris, ankylosing spondylitis, Crohn’s disease, and ulcerative colitis.

Based on this agreement, Viatris has completed marketing and promotion of the product as of December 15, 2023, but will continue to provide transition support until Sandozwill gradually assume responsibilities for the product starting February 15, 2024, according to a company release.

BBL has acquired the global biosimilars portfolio of Viatris, including Adalimumab Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics Co. Ltd., the developer of the drug, has concluded an exclusive global marketing license agreement with its affiliate.

The transfer of the distribution rights of this product is part of this strategy, and its addition to the product portfolio will strengthen Sandoz’s immunology and biosimilar portfolio.

Meanwhile, BBL also recently announced the successful completion of its integration of the acquired Viatris’ biosimilars business in 120 countries is ahead of schedule.

