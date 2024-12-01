Biocon Biologics, a subsidiary of Biocon Ltd, secured US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval to commercialise YESINTEK, a biosimilar.
The biosimilar drug will be used for the treatment of Crohn’s disease, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis, and psoriatic arthritis.
The company, which has entered into a settlement and licensing agreement with Janssen Biotech Inc., Janssen Sciences Ireland, and Johnson & Johnson (collectively referred to as Janssen), plans to commercialise the drug by February 22, 2025.
