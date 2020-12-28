Companies

Biocon launches Tacrolimus capsules in US

Our Bureau Bengaluru | Updated on December 28, 2020 Published on December 28, 2020

Biopharmaceuticals company Biocon on Monday announced the launch of Tacrolimus capsules in the US.

Tacrolimus, a calcineurin inhibitor, is an immunosuppressant used in the treatment of organ transplant patients; it reduces the body’s ability to reject a transplanted organ. It has been particularly effective in treating patients of renal transplant for more than two decades.

The launch of Tacrolimus capsules, following an approval from the USFDA in November 2020, underscores Biocon’s relentless pursuit of its mission to make affordable healthcare accessible, the company said in a regulatory filing to exchanges.

Siddharth Mittal, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Biocon, said: “The launch of Tacrolimus capsules in the US is another milestone for Biocon that reflects our commitment to continually evaluate and expand our portfolio of complex products to serve patients.”

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on December 28, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.