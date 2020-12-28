Biocon launches Tacrolimus capsules in US

Biopharmaceuticals company Biocon on Monday announced the launch of Tacrolimus capsules in the US.

Tacrolimus, a calcineurin inhibitor, is an immunosuppressant used in the treatment of organ transplant patients; it reduces the body’s ability to reject a transplanted organ. It has been particularly effective in treating patients of renal transplant for more than two decades.

The launch of Tacrolimus capsules, following an approval from the USFDA in November 2020, underscores Biocon’s relentless pursuit of its mission to make affordable healthcare accessible, the company said in a regulatory filing to exchanges.

Siddharth Mittal, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Biocon, said: “The launch of Tacrolimus capsules in the US is another milestone for Biocon that reflects our commitment to continually evaluate and expand our portfolio of complex products to serve patients.”