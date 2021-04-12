Biocon opens vaccination centre at Syngene for people in Electronic City

Biocon Group on Monday opened Covid-19 vaccination centre at its Bengaluru campus of Syngene International Limited, as part of the nationwide drive for mass vaccination of individuals above 45 years of age to protect them against Covid-19.

“The group started vaccinating all eligible employees in keeping with its commitment to ensure the health and safety of its workforce,” said a company’s release.

“As a responsible corporate citizen, it will also work closely and in partnership with the Karnataka Government to create awareness and offer this service to all people who are eligible in the Electronic City area of Bengaluru,” the release added.

Manjunath J, District Commissioner, Bengaluru, said, “We have started vaccination drive at workplaces, starting with the Biocon Group situated in the Electronic City. Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw has always been a source of immense support and strength in our Covid containment drive. I express my sincere gratitude to her for enabling us with the vaccination drive at this critical time. Once, all the eligible employees of Biocon Group and their families are vaccinated, this facility will be open to support other companies too. I urge everyone above 45+ age group to make the most of this opportunity and get vaccinated.”

Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Executive Chairperson, Biocon, said, “We feel proud and privileged that the Government of Karnataka has given us the first permission as a corporate to initiate vaccination drive for our employees. We will be working closely and in partnership with the government to roll out this vaccination drive, create awareness and offer this service to all people who are eligible in the Electronic City area of Bengaluru, apart from our own employees.”

The centre was inaugurated in presence of Health Officials and Dignitaries from the District Administration and the Biocon Group: Manjunath J – District Commissioner, Bengaluru; Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Executive Chairperson, Biocon; Mahesh Bhalgat, Chief Operating Officer, Syngene; Srinivas G- District Health Officer, Bengaluru; Syed Sirajjuddin- RCHO & District Immunization Officer, Bengaluru; Manohar -District Surveillance Officer, Bengaluru; Dinesh P - Tehsildar, Anekal Taluk; Vinay Kumar M - Taluk Officer, Anekal; Anil, Sr. General Manager, Syngene and Rama NS, CEO, Electronic City Industrial Township Authority (ELCITA).