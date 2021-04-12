Biocon Pharma gets GMP compliance certificate from MHRA

Biocon Pharma Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Biocon Limited, has received GMP compliance certificate from MHRA, UK.

The company, in a regulatory filing to exchanges, said Biocon Pharma Limited received a certificate of Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) compliance from the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), UK, for its manufacturing facility at Biocon Park in Bengaluru.

The certificate, which includes manufacturing and packaging of tablets and capsules in the non-potent and potent blocks of the facility, was issued based on a remote inspection in the week of March 22 in the wake of travel restrictions amid Covid-19.