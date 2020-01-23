Companies

Biocon Q3 net profit dips 7 per cent to Rs 203 cr

PTI New Delhi | Updated on January 23, 2020 Published on January 23, 2020

Biotechnology major Biocon on Thursday reported a 6.62 per cent fall in consolidated net profit at Rs 202.8 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 on account of higher expenses.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 217.2 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

However, the company’s revenue from operations rose to Rs 1,748.1 crore for the quarter as against Rs 1,540.8 crore during the same period a year ago.

Expenses rose to Rs 1,465.6 crore for December quarter as against Rs 1,295.4 crore in the year-ago period.

Shares of Biocon Ltd on Thursday closed at Rs 294.20 per scrip on the BSE, up 0.50 per cent from previous close.

Published on January 23, 2020
Quarterly Results
Biocon Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Radico Khaitan Q3 net up 13% to ₹59.74 crore