Biocon to be listed on DJSI in Emerging Markets category

Biocon Ltd has been selected to be in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) in the Emerging Markets (EM) category, according to a stock exchange filing

“Biocon had made a formal submission for Corporate Sustainability Assessment for its listing on the DJSI for the first time this year and made it to the DJSI EM Index with a Total Sustainability Score of 45 as against an industry average of 18, achieving a 93rd percentile position," the company said.

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Executive Chairperson, Biocon and Biocon Biologics, said, “Our business purpose is focused on delivering health equity by providing affordable access to life saving and essential medicines to patients across the world. Our entry in the DJSI Emerging Markets Index is a testimony to our responsible and sustainable business practices and our philosophy of putting equity and equality at the centre of everything we do. The DJSI Index provides an important yardstick for Biocon and Biocon Biologics to measure sustainability performance and continuously improve reporting on ESG to address the growing interest of our global stakeholders.”