Companies

Biocon to be listed on DJSI in Emerging Markets category

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on December 01, 2021

Biocon had made it to the DJSI EM Index with a Total Sustainability Score of 45 as against an industry average of 18

Biocon Ltd has been selected to be in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) in the Emerging Markets (EM) category, according to a stock exchange filing

“Biocon had made a formal submission for Corporate Sustainability Assessment for its listing on the DJSI for the first time this year and made it to the DJSI EM Index with a Total Sustainability Score of 45 as against an industry average of 18, achieving a 93rd percentile position," the company said.

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Executive Chairperson, Biocon and Biocon Biologics, said, “Our business purpose is focused on delivering health equity by providing affordable access to life saving and essential medicines to patients across the world. Our entry in the DJSI Emerging Markets Index is a testimony to our responsible and sustainable business practices and our philosophy of putting equity and equality at the centre of everything we do. The DJSI Index provides an important yardstick for Biocon and Biocon Biologics to measure sustainability performance and continuously improve reporting on ESG to address the growing interest of our global stakeholders.”

Published on December 01, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

stock market
Biocon Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like