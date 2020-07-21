Biocon, Voluntis in tie-up for digital therapeutics to manage diabetes

Airports, airlines go a long way to convince flyers it’s safe to fly
Biocon Biologics India, an integrated ‘pure play’ biosimilars company and a subsidiary of Biocon, and Voluntis (Euronext Paris, a digital therapeutics company), announced a global collaboration agreement on Tuesday between Biocon Biologics’ subsidiary Biocon Sdn Bhd, Malaysia.
The collaboration agreement with Voluntis is to develop and distribute innovative digital therapeutics supporting people with diabetes on biologics therapy.
The agreement will make Biocon Biologics one of the first insulin companies to offer a US Food and Drug Administration-cleared and CE-marked product, Insulia, to Type 2 diabetes patients across markets in the world.
Insulia provides automated insulin dose recommendations enabling people with diabetes to self-manage their condition and healthcare teams to remotely monitor progress. It is the first digital therapeutic with regulatory clearance to provide automated titration recommendations for all types of basal insulins, according to the companies.
The demand for at-home treatment and telemedicine solutions is increasing in a big way around the world, with select healthcare systems offering reimbursement for patients eligible for digital therapeutic solutions.
Christiane Hamacher, CEO and Managing Director, Biocon Biologics, said, “We are delighted to collaborate with Voluntis for this unique digital therapeutic solution that has US FDA clearance and a CE mark to help manage the treatment of Type 2 diabetes. Biocon Biologics will be one of the first insulin companies globally to offer this innovation for the benefit of people with diabetes. We believe pairing our products with a digital therapeutic solution will help improve patient outcomes and reduce costs to healthcare systems in the long term. We remain committed to impact patients’ lives through innovative solutions.”
Said Pierre Leurent, CEO of Voluntis, “We are excited to partner with Biocon Biologics, a leading global player committed to expanding patients’ access to premier biologics while caring about treatment affordability. By combining best-in-class digital and therapeutic solutions, we aim to transform treatment experiences and advance new business models. This collaboration will help patients around the globe achieve optimal outcomes on their insulin journey, and illustrates digital therapeutics’ growing importance as part of the new standards of care.”
