BioE Holdings inks pact with National Cancer Institute

BioE Holdings Inc., a subsidiary of Biological E Limited, has entered into an exclusive licence agreement with the National Cancer Institute (NCI), part of the National Institutes of Health, United States for Virus-like Particle (VLP) Polyomavirus Vaccine(s).

This was for the prevention/treatment of BKPolyomavirus (BKV) and/or JCV associated diseases in organ/kidney transplantation, bone marrow transplantation and Progressive Multifocal Leukoencephalopathy (PML).

The technology was developed in the laboratory of Christopher B. Buck at NCI, which is engaged in Polyomavirus research, which includes evaluation of mechanisms of viral entry into cells to the development of vaccine candidates that elicit virus-neutralizing antibodies.

Biological E. Ltd (BE) has embarked on several initiatives for business expansion in recent years, including development of generic injectables with a focus on the regulated markets and exploring synthetic biology and metabolic engineering as a means to manufacture active pharmaceutical ingredients sustainably.

“We are excited at the prospect of developing the Polyomavirus vaccine candidates from the NCI. These augment our development pipeline of novel vaccines that currently includes a next-generation PneumococcalConjugate Vaccine (in-house) that covers over 20 serotypes and a Staphylococcus aureusvaccine (partnered),’’ Narender Dev Mantena, Director, BioE HoldingsInc, said in a release.