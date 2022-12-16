Biological E has received approval from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) to manufacture and commercialise a 14-valent paediatric Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine. The vaccine candidate (investigational Pneumococcal Polysaccharide Conjugate Vaccine PCV14) of the Hyderabad-based company is intended to be used against S. pneumoniae infection.

“We are pleased with this important approval, which will help save the lives of millions of children in India and around the world. BE’s PCV14 will contribute to the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease,’‘ Mahima Datla, Managing Director, Biological E said in a release on Friday.

“With this endorsement, our country has another essential paediatric vaccine. We will be working with regulators in other countries to make our vaccine available globally,’‘ she added.

PCV14 may be administered to infants 6, 10 and 14 weeks of age in 3 doses. Streptococcus pneumoniae infection remains one of the leading causes of death among children under the age of five in India and in developing countries.

“BE’s PCV14 contains the largest number of serotypes in India and offers expanded protection against two new serotypes 22F and 33F. These new serotypes have been reported recently to be causing infections,’‘ the release added.

