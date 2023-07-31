Bioras Pharma, a start-up founded by scientist-turned-entrepreneur Rachana Tripathi, has bagged an angel fund of ₹1 crore at the aha’s reality show ‘Nenu Superwoman’.

Rachana, who hails from the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB), developed biochemical parameter devices that harness the power of AI and biochemistry to offer affordable testing solutions to people.

The start-up’s innovative devices have attracted the attention of the angels, Rohit Chennamaneni and Sindhura Narayana, who agreed to invest ₹1 crore for a stake of 2 per cent. Apart from Rohit and Sindhura, three other angels Sudhakar Reddy, Sridhar Gadhi, and Renuka Bodla took part in a series of investments in the start-up promoted by women entrepreneurs.

In all, they invested ₹1.65 crore in four start-ups taking the total investment to ₹3 crore in the first two week.

Chetana Priyanka, who set up Forward Parcel (a parcel service that delivers consignments from India to other geographies); Amrutha Varshini, Founder of Doggy Ville (dog care centre); and Sridevi, Founder of Tummy Friendly Foods, are the other start-ups that received funding from the angel investors, an aha executive said.