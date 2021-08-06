Bioxy Medicare launches VyroGuard, a device for killing coronavirus in closed spaces

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Bioxy Medicare, a biomedical company here, in association with Pune-based Indotech Industrial Solutions Private Limited, has launched VyroGuard – a device for killing coronavirus in closed spaces.
Designed and developed by Indotech Industrial Solutions, the company claimed that it is ICMR-NIV tested and approved technology for deactivating the coronavirus.
It can be installed in a wide variety of closed places ranging from trains and buses to offices, schools, restaurants, hotels, hospitals, supermarkets and shopping malls.
Also read: Novavax seeks OK for Covid vaccine in needy countries first
Sivasanker B, CEO, Bioxy Medicare said, “VyroGuard, which functions on electricity, generates and releases ions into the ambient air. The innovative ionization technology absorbs ambient air and emits bipolar ions that deactivate the virus from all the surfaces within a closed environment.”
He added, “The airborne ions disintegrate and deactivate the outer genetic material of microbes and viruses, including the coronavirus. The disabled family of viruses can no longer attach and infect host cells within the human body. Hence, the multiplication of viruses and infectivity can be completely prevented.”
The technology used in VyroGuard was developed after rigorous testing including 90-day clinical trials on Covid positive patients, said Sivasanker, adding that this is the only technology tested by the National Institute of Virology, Pune – the designated WHO H5 reference laboratory for the South-East Asia region.
VyroGuard is also recommended and approved by the Directorate of Medical Education and Research, government of Maharashtra.
Also read: Non-Covid patients need critical attention
“We have received enquiries for VyroGuard from countries such as Germany. In order to cater the export market, we are planning to start manufacturing in Kerala. A prototype has already been made and the company is in the testing stages of it,” he said.
The device does not require consumables, human intervention and involve zero operational cost, the company said.
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Misinformation and the infodemic fuelled vaccine hesitancy in some countries
With the impact of the pandemic going down to some extent, air travel for leisure has increased dramatically.
India needs to produce its own commercial aircraft to forge ahead
Keen on netting some US tech stocks? There’s a flourishing ecosystem of companies beyond the biggies. Here’s ...
Investors’ focus will be on July month auto sales numbers, RBI’s MPC meeting, rupee movement and crude oil ...
Course correction provides an opportunity
The fund’s top holdings have delivered healthy returns over the past one year
Smart farming with no soil and a controlled environment has a promising market
Inspired by the Tokyo Olympics, here is a round-up of podcasts that celebrate sports and those who devote ...
Nothing about it is quick or simple. Meats need days of marination, spices are ground from scratch, and ...
Senior citizens have put up a good show at the Olympic Games
The Seematti CEO’s new brand — launched in her own name — is weaving a new story for silk, beyond sarees
Much before Branson and Bezos, brands have propelled themselves into space in a bid to captivate viewers
The biggest games on the planet, the Olympics, have begun. However, the mega event, being described as the ...
The pandemic has led to “touch starvation”. Isobar, the digital agency from the house of Dentsu India, has ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...