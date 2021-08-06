Bioxy Medicare launches VyroGuard, a device for killing coronavirus in closed spaces

Bioxy Medicare, a biomedical company here, in association with Pune-based Indotech Industrial Solutions Private Limited, has launched VyroGuard – a device for killing coronavirus in closed spaces.

Designed and developed by Indotech Industrial Solutions, the company claimed that it is ICMR-NIV tested and approved technology for deactivating the coronavirus.

It can be installed in a wide variety of closed places ranging from trains and buses to offices, schools, restaurants, hotels, hospitals, supermarkets and shopping malls.

Sivasanker B, CEO, Bioxy Medicare said, “VyroGuard, which functions on electricity, generates and releases ions into the ambient air. The innovative ionization technology absorbs ambient air and emits bipolar ions that deactivate the virus from all the surfaces within a closed environment.”

He added, “The airborne ions disintegrate and deactivate the outer genetic material of microbes and viruses, including the coronavirus. The disabled family of viruses can no longer attach and infect host cells within the human body. Hence, the multiplication of viruses and infectivity can be completely prevented.”

The technology used in VyroGuard was developed after rigorous testing including 90-day clinical trials on Covid positive patients, said Sivasanker, adding that this is the only technology tested by the National Institute of Virology, Pune – the designated WHO H5 reference laboratory for the South-East Asia region.

VyroGuard is also recommended and approved by the Directorate of Medical Education and Research, government of Maharashtra.

“We have received enquiries for VyroGuard from countries such as Germany. In order to cater the export market, we are planning to start manufacturing in Kerala. A prototype has already been made and the company is in the testing stages of it,” he said.

The device does not require consumables, human intervention and involve zero operational cost, the company said.