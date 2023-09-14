Bira 91, one of the world’s fastest-growing beer brands, and NAO Spirits, the disruptors in the Indian craft gin space with their London Dry Gin – Greater Than, have joined forces to launch a limited release gin-inspired beer – Greater IPA.

The Greater IPA takes its inspiration from the world of gin botanicals infusing Macedonian Juniper, a key element in Greater Than’s London Dry gin, giving the IPA a spicy twist. Unlike the usual fruity hops found in IPAs, the hops in this brew have a piney character that complements the unique juniper flavour, creating a balanced mix of piney and spicy notes.

Also Read | Bira 91 acquires The Beer Cafe in all-stock deal

Ankur Jain, Founder and CEO, Bira 91 said, “We are thrilled to unveil Greater IPA, a Limited Release gin-inspired beer created in collaboration with Greater Than Gin, a crowd-favourite and one of the fastest-growing brands in the country. This collaboration reaffirms our commitment to innovation, bringing together two exceptional brands to offer a distinctive and remarkable consumer experience.”

The Greater IPA marries beer’s robust character with gin’s refined subtlety, resulting in an IPA that promises a harmonious and delightful drinking experience for beer and gin enthusiasts alike, he added.

Also Read | Bira 91 enters Cider category with the launch of Hill Station Hard Cider Ale

The beer will be exclusively available, until stocks last, at Bira 91 Taprooms in Gurugram at the DLF Cyberhub and Bengaluru at Koramangala, starting 14th September 2023, and will continue until stocks last.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit