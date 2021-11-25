Bira 91 collaborates with Svami to launch its first cucumber-flavoured kölsch

Bira 91, a fast-growing premium beer company in collaboration with non-alcoholic drinks brand Svami, has rolled out a new beer on the block — a Cucumber flavoured Kölsch. Traditionally Kölsch is a style of beer originating in Cologne, Germany which is warm fermented then conditioned at cold temperatures like a lager.

Brewed in-house at Bira 91’s Limited Release Taproom in Bangalore, it is a unique rendition of beer that takes the flavour innovation game in the industry to a whole new level, the company claimed.

The Bira 91 x Svami Cucumber Kölsch is brewed with pure German Pilsner malt, a fresh cucumber flavour and German hops. It is a craft blend of bitter-sweet notes and cool cucumbers creating a crisp, balanced, and revitalizing beer, the company added.

‘Make Play with Flavours’

The new beer, the company said was in line with Bira 91’s recent ‘Make Play with Flavours’ campaign that encourages consumers to be more experimental, creative and playful while exploring new flavours in everything, including the beers that they drink. This collaboration with Svami is a testament to delivering on that promise, the company said.

The Bira 91 Taproom in Bangalore debuts a new limited-release flavour every week and currently has 10 beers running on tap. TheBira 91 x Svami Cucumber Kölsch is the newest addition to this diverse mix. .

Commenting on the partnership Nayanabhiram Deekonda, VP, Restaurants, Bira 91 said, “At Bira 91, our aim is to be at the forefront on all things innovation- beer or otherwise. We are thrilled to partner with Svami, another homegrown brand to create a refreshing cucumber flavoured kölsch, a unique take on reimagining beer as we know it. This kölsch brings to your palate a blend of Bira 91’s playfulness and Swami's eclectic tonics.”

Commenting on the launch Aneesh Bhasin, Co-Founder, Svami said, “We are very excited to partner with Bira 91, a fellow Indian brand spearheading its category. Further to their recent 'Make Play with Flavors' campaign, we knew we had to play with the most unique flavour from our portfolio and chose cucumber from our cucumber tonic water. The result of this collaboration is an avant-garde brew that stays true to our brands’ ethos. With this association, we were able to seamlessly blend the best of both worlds- beer and tonic.”