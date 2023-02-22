Indian craft beer brand Bira 91 has forayed into the Hard Seltzers category with the launch of ‘Grizly’ Hard Seltzer Ale.

The launch comes shortly after the introduction of ‘Hill Station’ Hard Cider Ale and is part of the brand’s ambition to move beyond beers to cater to the evolving preferences of young consumers.

Healthier option

As young adults become increasingly health-conscious, they are on the lookout for ‘better for you’ beverage options that allow them to indulge in their favouite flavours. This trend towards a healthier living has created a massive growth opportunity for the Seltzer category, said the company.

Ankur Jain, CEO, of Bira 91, said, “After the successful launch of Hill Station Hard Cider Ales, we are excited to introduce Grizly Hard Seltzer Ale, a category of Hard Seltzer ale, under the ‘House of Bira 91’. Consumers are exploring beyond traditional beverage categories more than ever before.”

Consumers are also looking to explore new flavours and get creative with their beverage choices, and young adults want beverages that are low in alcohol and calories. With Grizly, we hope to plug the gap in the market for beverages that are low in alcohol, healthier and delicious, he added.

All in one can

With the lines between different types of beverages also blurring, Bira 91’s ‘Grizly’ Hard Seltzer Ale brings consumers the best of bespoke cocktails, wine, and beer – in one single can. Offering an all-natural, low-sugar option that is tailor made for mindful consumers, this blend is crafted by master mixologists, who have taken inspiration from classic cocktails to deliver an unparalleled drinking experience, the company further said.

Bira91 says Grizly Hard Seltzer Ales are all-natural, low sugar, drinks that infuse finest herbs and fruits that nature has an offer with alcohol. Available in three flavours-Pineapple & Okinawa, Peach & Black Tea, and Blueberry & Rosemary, these seltzers have been masterfully twisted by expert mixologists and are highly sessionable.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit