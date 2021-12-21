Birla Carbon raises $750 mn via sustainability funding

Birla Carbon, an Aditya Birla Group company, has raised $750 million through sustainability-linked loan from a syndicate of over 15 banks.

The proceeds will be used to refinance Birla Carbon’s existing debts. The ANZ Group is the sole sustainability coordinator for this deal.

Early this year, Birla Carbon announced plans to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Santrupt B Misra, Group Director, Birla Carbon said the sustainability linked loan facility challenges the organisation further to continuously explore sustainable and innovative solutions.

The company’s footprint extends across 12 countries with 16 manufacturing facilities and modern technology centers in the US and Taloja, outskirts of Mumbai, providing leading innovation.