Birla Corp Q1 net profit up 68% at Rs 141 cr

Backed by higher sales and a growth in average realisations, cement manufacturer Birla Corporation posted a 68 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to ₹141 crore for Q1 FY20, against ₹84 crore in the same period last year.

The company’s revenue on a consolidated basis grew 14 per cent to ₹1,884 crore. The growth in sales and realisation came through aggressive pricing, up-trading consumers to premium brands and focus on the independent home-builder segment through the trade channel, said a company statement.