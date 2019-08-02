Companies

Birla Corp Q1 net profit up 68% at Rs 141 cr

Our Bureau Kolkata | Updated on August 02, 2019 Published on August 02, 2019

Backed by higher sales and a growth in average realisations, cement manufacturer Birla Corporation posted a 68 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to ₹141 crore for Q1 FY20, against ₹84 crore in the same period last year.

The company’s revenue on a consolidated basis grew 14 per cent to ₹1,884 crore. The growth in sales and realisation came through aggressive pricing, up-trading consumers to premium brands and focus on the independent home-builder segment through the trade channel, said a company statement.

 

 

Quarterly Results
Birla Corporation Ltd
