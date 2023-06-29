Birla Corporation, the MP Birla Group flagship company, is expecting almost 15 per cent growth in volume terms in FY24, backed by steady investments in the infrastructure sector and with government projects catching speed. The company had witnessed almost 11 per cent growth in sales in volume terms at 15.73 million tonnes (mt) during FY23.

The 3.9 mt Mukutban unit in Maharashtra, which is a part of the company’s material subsidiary, RCCPL Private Ltd, started commercial production at the beginning of FY23. The unit will support the volume growth during the current fiscal. The company had produced almost 1,00,000 tons per month at the unit during the last fiscal and is expecting to exit at 2,00,000 tons per month this year. Apart from this, it has got elbow room for capacity expansion in Chanderia unit in Rajasthan.

According to Sandip Ghose, MD & CEO, Birla Corporation, the company is bullish on the India growth story. Government projects, such as Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, have been catching speed and that is a sweet spot for companies like Birla Corporation, which operates primarily in the rurban markets, which is essentially the rural and the small towns, that is Tier II, Tier III towns.

“Our strategy is based on that prices are not going to go up significantly. Volumes are going to move in a healthy manner unless there are any major dislocations, disruptions or hiccups going forward,” Ghose said in an earnings call transcript post announcing the fourth quarter results recently.

He added, “I am very bullish on the India growth story and everybody is coming to recognise the investments that have gone into infrastructure. Those are going to bear fruit. Like one has seen such things happening already in the western market like Gujarat. Gujarat had gone throughexponential growth in the last year, which boosted certain companies’ profitability because of the bullet train, the expressway, everything and all the development. The same thing I expect to see in Maharashtra now and most importantly, with States like Madhya Pradesh, UP, both in the run-up to the 2024 election.”

Growth in profitability

Birla Corporation had posted an EBITDA per ton of ₹615 a tonne for the fourth quarter, including the newly-commissioned Mukutban unit. This was marginally lower than ₹650 a tonne during the corresponding quarter of last year primarily due to higher fuel costs. On a sequential basis, the company’s EBITDA per ton grew by ₹240 a tonne backed by higher realisation supported by better geo mix and higher blended cement and higher premium category of cement, as well as reduced costs. The company is expecting to touch an EBITDA of ₹850 per ton during the current fiscal.

“There are various levers available to us, including increasing the level of premium that we have got on our brands. So I would have the opportunity to increase margins and premiums on those brands across the markets, expand this footprint, and do other innovations. So we are looking at both the top line and bottom line to meet the market expectations or street expectations to keep us going,” Ghose said.