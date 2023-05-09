The board of directors of Birla Corporation is meeting on May 9 to consider and approve its standalone and consolidated audited financial results for the fourth quarter and the year ended March 31, 2023.

The board is also likely to recommend dividend, if any, for FY23 and approve issuance of non-convertible debentures on private placement basis, the company said in a notification .

The company’s scrip opened at ₹988.25, up by 0.66 per cent on the BSE on Tuesday.

For the third quarter ended December 31, 2022, Birla Corporation reported a consolidated net loss of ₹50 crore against a net profit of ₹60 crore during the same period last year due to surge in power and fuel cost. Consolidated revenue from operations during the quarter grew by 15 per cent at ₹2,016 crore as compared to ₹1,750 crore in the same period last year.

