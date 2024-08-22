Birla Fertility & IVF has announced its plans to expand its south presence with 10-12 centres across Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh over the next 12-24 months. This expansion follows the majority stake acquisition of 12 BabyScience IVF clinics. The financial details of the acquisition were not disclosed.

The expansion is part of the fertility clinic’s strategy to grow its presence in the south. The company plans to achieve this through inorganic and organic expansion.

“This acquisition with BabyScience marks our expansion into Karnataka, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu. With this, Birla Fertility & IVF will manage 50 clinics nationwide,” said Avanti Birla, Chairman and Founder of Birla Fertility & IVF.

The IVF company has been increasingly recalibrating on expanding its presence in tier-2 and tier-3 cities and towns.

“We are currently present in 9 of the top 10 Indian cities. Approximately 60 per cent of our footprint is in tier-2 and tier-3 cities. With these acquisitions, we further aim to strengthen our presence in these areas. Our goal is to expand to around 100 centres, contributing to our mission of providing access not only in major Indian cities like Bangalore but also in tier-2 and tier-3 towns and cities across India,” Abhishek Aggrawal, Chief Business Officer, Birla Fertility & IVF told businessline.

International market

Recently, the company expanded to the west with new clinics in Ahmedabad, and Surat, further expanding their services in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. Additionally, in May it acquired ARMC IVF, which has seven clinics across Kerala, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

Additionally, the company plans to enter the international market within the next 18-24 months. “There is significant room for growth in India and once we have consolidated our position here, our next step will be to expand into international markets, including southeast Asia and the middle east,” Aggrawal added.