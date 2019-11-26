Birla MF side-pockets ₹793-crore investment in Essel Group firm

A disappointing quarter for IndiGo and SpiceJet
While the airlines project optimism despite the poor results in September, analysts strike a sober note.
Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund has side-pocketed an investment of ₹793 crore made in the Subhash Chandra-promoted Essel Group company Adilink Infra & Multitrading as it had defaulted on a payment on Monday.
Among the mutual fund schemes that had an exposure to Adilink Infra are Aditya Birla Sun Life Medium Term Plan with ₹419 crore, Aditya Birla Sun Life Credit Risk Fund with ₹213 crore, and Aditya Birla Sun Life Dynamic Bond Fund with ₹161 crore.
The unrated non-convertible debentures of Adilink mature in March. Birla Mutual Fund holds 98.65 per cent of the debentures and the remainder is held by another minority investor.
Side-pocketing is a process wherein the investment in the stressed asset is spun off separately and its value is written down. On recovery of the money, investors holding the units of the stressed assets will get their money.
On November 25, payment from Adilink was due to a minority investor as he had exercised a put option. “It has come to our knowledge that the issuer has not repaid the minority investor. We consider it a credit event and propose to create a segregated portfolio for the Adilink exposure,” said Birla MF in a statement on Tuesday.
Following this, existing investors in the schemes will be allotted an equal number of units of the segregated portfolio as held in the main portfolio. Upon recovery of money, it will be distributed to the investors in proportion to their holding in the segregated portfolio, said the fund house.
No subscription and redemption will be allowed in the segregated portfolio while investors can redeem their units based on the net asset value of the main portfolio and hold the units of the segregated portfolio separately. The NAV of the segregated portfolio will be announced separately.
The repayment of the Adilink NCDs is expected to be done through monetisation of its road assets that are pledged to Birla Mutual Fund as security, it said.
While the airlines project optimism despite the poor results in September, analysts strike a sober note.
Focus on small details and roomy aisle aside, getting to talk to the captain in the cockpit made it a novel ...
Sunstone Eduversity, an edtech start-up that offers industry-ready higher education programmes on a ...
Customer engagement software company Freshworks has raised $150 million in a Series H round led by existing ...
Five years ago, the purchase of a house property through agents or brokers would have you back-off from a ...
It has been able to ride out the slowdown by focussing on pockets with low penetration such as post-wash ...
Did Karvy Stock Broking misuse the power of attorney given to it by investors?
Last week, Sterling and Wilson Solar’s shares plummeted nearly 50 per cent after the company announced on ...
How did India become the most drug-resistant nation in the world and what is it doing to combat lethal ...
All you need to know before you sit down to watch Donald Trump’s public hearings
The Swadeshi movement, a Bengali businessman and a hand-held cream churner: That’s the story of “shurobhito ...
A low turnout at the famous Puskhar fair highlights the declining interest in the once-popular profession of ...
Tech interventions are speeding a brand’s journey to the store
Storytelling meets consumer insights over a cup of coffee
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...
Undoubtedly 2019 will be a testing year for Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), the flagship crop ...
When Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana was rolled out three years ago, insurers were excited and made a beeline ...
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...