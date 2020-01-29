Companies

Biryani chain, Paradise Restaurant in Kolkata

Paradise Restaurant opens in Kolkata

Hyderabad-based Paradise Restaurants, known for its biryani for over six decades, has entered Kolkata. The restaurant there marks the entry of the biryani chain into the eastern region taking its chain to 47 restaurants. Located in the upmarket Southern Avenue, Paradise, will offer Hyderabadi Biryani and over 28 dishes. Ali Hemati, Chairman, Paradise Food Court, said: “Over the years, Paradise has become an integral part of Hyderabad’s culinary culture and history...This has prompted us to expand our footprint. We have restaurants in Chennai, Bengaluru, Gurugram, Vizag, Vijayawada and Guntur.”

