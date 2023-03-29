Kolkata, March 29

Saj Food, the manufacturers of Bisk Farm branded biscuits and bakery products, is expecting 19 per cent growth in sales to ₹2,500 crore in 2023-24. The company, which is likely to close the current fiscal with a turnover of ₹2,100 crore, is looking to expand geographical footprint and roll out more products to strengthen its presence.

According to Vijay Kr Singh, Managing Director, Saj Food, plans are afoot to ramp up distribution footprint and direct sales team and scale up the brand nationally and touch a turnover of ₹5,000 crore in the next five years. Nearly 80 per cent of Bisk Farm’s sales come from the eastern region.

The company has a sales team of 600 people and close to 1,700 distributors. It is looking to double this in the next three-to-four years.

“We have been growing at a CAGR of 15 per cent over the last five years. We started our national foray about five years back we are now looking to intensify the process. Our aim is to become the No.3 brand in the next five years,” Singh said at the media interaction on Tuesday.

The company, which has six factories (four in eastern region, one in Nagpur and one in Karnataka), is looking to add one more factory in Guwahati at an investment of ₹200 crore. This is likely to be operational during the third or fourth quarter of FY-24. It may also look at manufacturing tie-ups for ramping up capacities further moving forward.

The share of eastern region, which accounts for nearly 80 per cent of its total sales, is likely to come down to around 60 per cent in the next five years as it expands presence in India.