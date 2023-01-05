Packaged drinking water brand Bisleri on Thursday said it has inked a three-year sponsorship deal with the Mumbai Indians. Under the association, set to begin with the 2023 cricketing season, Bisleri will be the Official Hydration Partner of the team.

Jayanti Chauhan, Vice-Chairperson, Bisleri International, said, “As a progressive brand, Bisleri has always advocated the importance of staying hydrated. Through this association, we would like to celebrate the spirit of sportsmanship, performance, and the strong connect hydration has with being healthy and fit. We are pleased to partner with one of the country’s favourite teams, Mumbai Indians, on this journey and script a powerful success story.”

A spokesperson for Mumbai Indians added, “We are happy to have Bisleri on board as we go into the new season. This partnership is a testament to our shared commitment to excellence and we will work together to build a strong affinity with our much-loved MI Paltan across the world.”

Bisleri has also partnered with last year’s winning team, Gujarat Titans, and a series of marathons in the country. It aims to reach a wider audience and strengthen its brand connect, especially among millennials and Gen-Z. Wavemaker India established a partnership for Bisleri with the franchises.