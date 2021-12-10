Bisleri launches shopping app for doorstep delivery in 26 cities

Bisleri International on Friday said its strengthening its e-commerce vertical with the launch of its doorstep delivery shopping app and will be accessible to consumers in 26 cities.

The packaged water company had begun the doorstep delivery initiative during the pandemic-induced lockdown with the launch of an e-commerce platform and subscription facility for uninterrupted supplies.

The app is available on both Android and iOS, is designed to provide consumers the convenience of placing their orders in a few clicks.

“With the launch of the app, Bisleri has strengthened its commitment to offer convenience at door-step to the consumers. The app will be accessible to consumers across 26 cities and orders will be delivered within 24 hours,” the statement added.

Angelo George, CEO, Bisleri International said, “We want to leverage the greater adoption of technology by consumers, to provide them a seamless shopping experience. We are investing in solutions to improve our consumer understanding, make their shopping experience smoother, and improve supply lead times. With the app we will be able to enhance consumer engagement, integrating consumer data from various touchpoints. This will help create consumer profiles and enable personalised communication through the media of their preference.”