Bisleri launches shopping app for doorstep delivery in 26 cities

The Shah of Mahindra
Anish Shah, MD of Mahindra group, on his life and times and on enhancing empowerment and diversity in the ...
Bisleri International on Friday said its strengthening its e-commerce vertical with the launch of its doorstep delivery shopping app and will be accessible to consumers in 26 cities.
The packaged water company had begun the doorstep delivery initiative during the pandemic-induced lockdown with the launch of an e-commerce platform and subscription facility for uninterrupted supplies.
The app is available on both Android and iOS, is designed to provide consumers the convenience of placing their orders in a few clicks.
“With the launch of the app, Bisleri has strengthened its commitment to offer convenience at door-step to the consumers. The app will be accessible to consumers across 26 cities and orders will be delivered within 24 hours,” the statement added.
Angelo George, CEO, Bisleri International said, “We want to leverage the greater adoption of technology by consumers, to provide them a seamless shopping experience. We are investing in solutions to improve our consumer understanding, make their shopping experience smoother, and improve supply lead times. With the app we will be able to enhance consumer engagement, integrating consumer data from various touchpoints. This will help create consumer profiles and enable personalised communication through the media of their preference.”
Anish Shah, MD of Mahindra group, on his life and times and on enhancing empowerment and diversity in the ...
How Electrosteel, Bhushan Steel, Essar Steel, Monnet Ispat & Energy, and Bhushan Power and Steel have been ...
Microsoft expands development centre in Noida
Mercedes-AMG’s A 45 S is a hot hatch on steroids. And, it doesn’t get harried even when its nose is slicing ...
The price band of MapmyIndia IPO is ₹1,000-1,033 a share, valuing at EV/EBITDA of around 94 times
SME stocks are seeing increased traffic right now. Here’s a reality check for investors wanting to hit the ...
The longer your debt MF holding period, the higher will be the real indexation benefit, and vice versa
Broader view for benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 remains bearish with strong resistances ahead
Gautam Bhatia’s second novel The Horizon, a deeply satisfying sequel to his speculative fictional book The ...
Craig Whitlock’s book The Afghanistan Papers looks beyond the rhetoric to delve into all that went wrong
Entrepreneurship as well as advertising played an important part in India’s history and Ramya Ramamurthy's ...
‘Reset’ provides a good overview of the people and culture challenges that US organisations face
With a ‘country full of turns’ campaign, TVS Srichakra looks to enlarge its footprint as a national tyre brand ...
As ad consumption grows on mobiles, vertical video campaigns take off
Replete with parody and self-deprecating humour, anti-ads use reverse psychology to sell — and are hitting a ...
The hotel brandscape is enlarging. The French hospitality group Accor has just introduced Emblems Collection, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...