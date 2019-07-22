BISRA Stone Lime to resume mining

Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd (RINL) subsidiary, BISRA Stone Lime Company (BSLC), will resume mining operations after a brief hiatus, according to a statement from the Ministry of Steel. BSLC had to cease operations from July 2019 due to a cash crunch. Steel Authority of India Limited and RINL agreed to provide trade advances to BSLC for immediate resumption of its mining activities, the statement said. This decision was taken during a meeting headed by Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. BSLC has been mining and marketing limestone in Sundargarh since 1910.