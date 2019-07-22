Companies

BISRA Stone Lime to resume mining

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on July 22, 2019 Published on July 22, 2019

Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd (RINL) subsidiary, BISRA Stone Lime Company (BSLC), will resume mining operations after a brief hiatus, according to a statement from the Ministry of Steel. BSLC had to cease operations from July 2019 due to a cash crunch. Steel Authority of India Limited and RINL agreed to provide trade advances to BSLC for immediate resumption of its mining activities, the statement said. This decision was taken during a meeting headed by Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. BSLC has been mining and marketing limestone in Sundargarh since 1910.

Published on July 22, 2019
mining and quarrying
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Tata Power plans ₹2,500-cr asset sale to pare debt