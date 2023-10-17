BIVA Analytics, a plug-and-play analytics platform that offers e-commerce businesses a unified analytics perspective across multiple platforms, has raised $ 5,00,000 in seed round, which was led by Equanimity Ventures, T-Hub, SucSeed Ventures, and WarmUp Ventures.

“With this recent infusion of capital, we would like to focus on product development, market expansion, and talent acquisition. These investments will further enhance our e-commerce analytics product offerings,” a statement said on Monday.

T-Hub has played a key role in supporting BIVA Analytics through its Lab32 programme. “Over the past six months, we nurtured its growth by providing guidance on product development, go-to-market strategy, and investor connects,” Mahankali Srinivas Rao, CEO of T-Hub, said.

“This investment aligns with the vision of T-Hub’s T-Fund, which was established to promote the investment landscape in Telangana,” he said.