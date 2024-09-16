B2B ecommerce platform Bizongo has separated its raw material marketplace BizongoBuy and its supply chain finance platform, BizongoFin into separate businesses. The company has also appointed new CEOs, while the group has also appointed chief technology & product officer and chief financial officer.

Bizingo has appointed Kiran Dev as Chief Executive Officer to lead BizongoFin, the fintech armspecialising in embedded supply chain financing solutions to address the unmet SME credit needs.

With over 19 years of experience, including leadership roles at Disprz and Standard Chartered Bank, Kiran will play a critical role in delivering flow-based embedded financing to SMEs through the multi-financial institution platform of BizongoFin.

Prahlad Krishnamurthi has joined as the Chief Executive Officer to lead BizongoBuy, the integrated B2B marketplace for SMEs for buying raw materials. Having served as Chief Business Officer at Cleartrip, and previously held senior roles at Flipkart, Infosys, and ITC Group, Prahlad brings over two decades of experience in leading high-growth businesses. He will focus on driving BizongoBuy’s mission of providing highly predictable delivery of raw materials at the best prices.

In addition, Gaurav Singhania has been appointed as the group’s Chief Financial Officer. His deep domain expertise in financial management will be pivotal in further strengthening Bizongo’s financial processes and controls in the run up to the IPO.

Amol Wanjari has joined as the group’s Chief Technology and Product Officer. He will draw on his leadership experience at Amazon and Acko to deliver an e-commerce-like experience to Indian SMEs through Bizongo’s digital platforms.

B2B E-Commerce

“The market opportunity in Indian B2B E-Commerce is scaling rapidly - fuelling growth across the famous industry troika of commerce, financing and logistics. We have attained a high growth momentum across our digital platforms for integrated raw material buying, and embedded supply chain financing,” said Sachin Agrawal, Co-founder & CEO of Bizongo.

Bizongo has raised $205 million from marquee investors including Accel, Chiratae Ventures, IFC, BCapital, Schroders, BII, Tiger Global and others. Founded in 2015 by Aniket Deb, Sachin Agrawal, and Ankit Tomar, Bizongo started as a packaging solutions provider to various sectors.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit