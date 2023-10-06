E-commerce focused packaging company Bizongo has laid off 50 employees, or about 15 per cent of its workforce. This comes at a time when the company has announced a fresh fundraise of $50 million.

“We are driving sharper focus towards key business goals, and in lieu of this, we have reallocated our people. Parting ways with people is never easy, and these are difficult decisions. We are fully committed to extend support to affected employees with the best of our abilities,” said Bizongo spokesperson.

In June 2020, the Mumbai-based startup had fired around 160 staff.

Recently, Bizongo raised about $50 million from its existing investors in a Series-E funding round. It had raised money at a valuation of $980 million, 63 per cent higher compared with the previous round of funding in August 2022.

Til date, the company has $260 million, according to data intelligence platform TheKredible. The platform offers digital vendor management, supply chain automation & supply chain financing as key services to its enterprise customers. The platform serves enterprise customers across fashion & lifestyle, pharmaceuticals, consumer discretionary, and consumer staples.

Bizongo is yet to file its audited financial report for FY23 but the company had registered ₹1,705 crore in operating revenue in FY22 with a loss of ₹100 crore.