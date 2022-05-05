Bizzo raises $2 million from ICICI Bank-led investors

Technology startup Bizzo has received $2 million from a group of investors led by ICICI Bank and Orios Venture Partners, the company announced on Thursday.

Founded in 2021, with headquarters in Mumbai, Bizzo helps service providers build, scale and organise their businesses digitally, including automating bookings 24x7.

The funding announcement is in tandem with Government of India’s Open Network of Digital Commerce (ONDC) initiative, an open architecture-based UPI-like platform for trade in goods and services, with major financial institutions such as ICICI Bank, SBI and CSC announcing investments in ONDC, the company said in a statement.

The startup aims to develop a universal seller-side app for digitisation of services.

Viineit Toshniiwal, CEO and co-founder of Bizzo, said, “We are delighted to have ICICI Bank and Orios on board as investors in Bizzo’s vision to digitally empower India’s vast SMB [small and midsize business] ecosystem. The next decade is going to be all about unbundling and using open architecture-based systems that brings autonomy to small and independent businesses.”

“Bizzo’s ultimate goal is to become the go-to solution provider for SMB businesses looking to join the digital mainstream and enjoy the perks of digitisation,” he added.

Anup Jain, Managing Partner, Orios Venture Partners, said, “Bizzo’s plan to empower the SMB services ecosystem is in line with our overall thesis of backing ideas that use technology to disrupt traditional ecosystems, thus, benefitting all stakeholders. We are excited to partner with Bizzo in this mission.”