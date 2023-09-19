The Bengaluru regional round of the 20th edition of the businessline Cerebration Quiz 2023 took place on September 17 featuring six participants. After intense competition spanning four rounds, Sethu Madhavan (Capgemini) triumphed as the winner with 43 points. Venkatesh Srinivasan (Nexus Consulting) came a close second with 40 points, while Siddharth Mishra (IDFC First Bank) came in third with 24 points.

JK Tyre Range Series, in partnership with BSE, presents the businessline Cerebration Quiz 2023, one of India’s premier corporate quiz championships. The quiz is open to business professionals, corporate executives, MBA candidates, and students from leading Indian B-schools. Participants stand a chance to win up to ₹1.5 lakh in prize money, with ₹75,000 for the first prize, ₹50,000 for the second, and ₹25,000 for the third.

The initial online shortlisting round attracted over 6,000 participants. The event aimed to shortlist the top six contenders from six cities: Chennai, Bengaluru, Kochi, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Delhi.

The welcome address was delivered by Raghuvir Srinivasan, Editor of businessline, and Sundarraman Ramamurthy, Managing Director of BSE. The quiz was hosted by Ajay Poonia. The national finals, a live event, will be held at the BSE in Mumbai on October 29. Regional winners from all six cities will vie for the championship title from 10:30 AM to 1:00 PM.

Sponsoring the event are JK Tyre Ranger Series as the title partner, and BSE as an associate partner. Other associate partners are SBI, Greyon Cosmetics, and Parker Pens, with News X the TV partner.