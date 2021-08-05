BL corporate quiz championship returns

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
India’s corporate quiz championship, BusinessLine Cerebration 2021, is back. In its 18th edition, it has taken a virtual avatar.
Registration for the quiz is open and participants – corporate executives, business professionals, B-school students, and MBA aspirants – can register and answer 25 questions by August 11 to qualify for the regional finals, which will be held across six cities (Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kochi, Mumbai and Delhi).
The top-six scorers from each city will compete for a place in the finals through regional rounds held between August 14 and August 22.
The winners of the regional round will battle for the coveted title on August 28 at the national finals.
The prize money will be up to ₹1.5 lakh (first prize ₹75,000, second prize ₹50,000 and third prize ₹25,000).
The competition has Union Bank of India as title sponsor, powered by CFA Institute, in association with ManageEngine.
Participants can register and take the test at https://bit.ly/THBLQUIZ or scan the QR Code
