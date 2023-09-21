Black Box Limited (formerly AGC Networks Limited), an IT solutions provider, announced the inauguration of its new Center of Excellence located in Bengaluru, India.

Black Box is one of Essar’s key investments in the technology and retail sector. This Center of Excellence will enable employees to perform their functions more efficiently and support customer excellence.

As part of its global expansion plans, the company will be creating 500 additional jobs in India, thus enhancing its services for the growing needs of the customers. The new center is expected to increase the margin of the company by around ₹50 crore in the near term.

Sanjeev Verma, Executive Director of Black Box Limited and President and CEO of Black Box Corporation said, “We are committed to delivering excellence in digital infrastructure solutions, and these are exciting times at Black Box as we look forward to servicing our global clients from this strategic center.

With the introduction of this new facility, Black Box is poised to expand its service portfolio, covering Program Management, Solutions Engineering, and Managed Services, and serving as a Global Response Center, ensuring an even wider array of services for its customers.

This facility represents a significant upgrade, providing employees with an environment for collaboration and optimizing business operations. Encompassing an impressive 50,000 square feet, it boasts R&D Labs, Command Centers, client-tailored Offshore Delivery Centers, and dedicated discussion rooms, all designed to foster teamwork across teams and regions, said the company.